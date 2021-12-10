Rockland Trust Co. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.78. 555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,284. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.