Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. 6,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,724. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

