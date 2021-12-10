ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target Raised to 3,040.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,020.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.74. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

