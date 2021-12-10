Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 1.5%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 89,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 144,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

