Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

ROKU opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

