Ronald Edward Harbour Sells 20,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

