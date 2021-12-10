Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 9th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $47,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.67. 2,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.93 and its 200-day moving average is $472.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

