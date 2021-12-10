Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 70,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 215,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

