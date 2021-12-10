RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. 4,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,124. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.