RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $114.17. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,514. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

