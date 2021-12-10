RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,717. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

