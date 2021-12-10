RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,887. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

