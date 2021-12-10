RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.04. 2,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

