RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 56,882 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,882 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

