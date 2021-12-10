Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.13. 407,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,878. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

