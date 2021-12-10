S. R. Schill & Associates Has $21.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101,873 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.