S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.41. 3,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,158. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.