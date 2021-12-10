S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 541 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $45.47 on Friday, hitting $628.89. 208,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.62.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.