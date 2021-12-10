SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $33,788.60 and approximately $17.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043281 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

