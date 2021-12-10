Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Increases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.31% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

PSK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

