Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,887,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,955 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

