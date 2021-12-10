Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.