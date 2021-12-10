Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) received a C$30.00 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of STC stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35.
In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
