Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) received a C$30.00 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of STC stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

