Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Fluence Energy Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

