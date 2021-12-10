Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,390. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.