Shield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010162 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $22,000.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.