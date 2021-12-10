Shopping Reaches Market Cap of $21.76 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $574,259.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $24.27 or 0.00049372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,493 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

