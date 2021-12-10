Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TBLD opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.11. The company has a market capitalization of £395.90 million and a PE ratio of 129.37. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 187.50 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

