Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

