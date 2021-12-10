SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enphase Energy 0 9 20 0 2.69

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $247.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81% Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 4.89 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 37.69 $133.99 million $1.15 188.13

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

