SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

