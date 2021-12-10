Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLTTF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

