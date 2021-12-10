Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 110538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$119.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.