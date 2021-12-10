Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,936. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,171 shares of company stock worth $5,613,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.