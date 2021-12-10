Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.
Shares of Snap One stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.