Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

