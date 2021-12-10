Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STWRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

