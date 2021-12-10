SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $46.47 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $46.47 million and $3.37 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.