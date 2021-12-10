Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.84

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.84 and last traded at $125.78, with a volume of 14317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

