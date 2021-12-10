SORA Validator Token Hits Market Cap of $175,877.48 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $175,877.48 and $76,150.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,518.08 or 0.99344185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.26 or 0.00778273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 406,441 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

