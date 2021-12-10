Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $60.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 17,065,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

