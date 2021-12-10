Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

