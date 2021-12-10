Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 201766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

