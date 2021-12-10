SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,089,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,958 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

