SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

