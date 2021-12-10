SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $506.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

