Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $74,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.