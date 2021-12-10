Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.