Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,911 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Square by 51.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.12. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.53, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

