Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

