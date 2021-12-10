Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
