SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $6.77 Million Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. TIM accounts for about 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in TIM were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 39.3% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

TIMB opened at $11.62 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

